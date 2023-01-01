2000 Russian rubles to Mauritian rupees

Convert RUB to MUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 rub
991.02 mur

1.00000 RUB = 0.49551 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritian Rupee
1 RUB0.49551 MUR
5 RUB2.47755 MUR
10 RUB4.95511 MUR
20 RUB9.91022 MUR
50 RUB24.77555 MUR
100 RUB49.55110 MUR
250 RUB123.87775 MUR
500 RUB247.75550 MUR
1000 RUB495.51100 MUR
2000 RUB991.02200 MUR
5000 RUB2477.55500 MUR
10000 RUB4955.11000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 MUR2.01812 RUB
5 MUR10.09060 RUB
10 MUR20.18120 RUB
20 MUR40.36240 RUB
50 MUR100.90600 RUB
100 MUR201.81200 RUB
250 MUR504.53000 RUB
500 MUR1009.06000 RUB
1000 MUR2018.12000 RUB
2000 MUR4036.24000 RUB
5000 MUR10090.60000 RUB
10000 MUR20181.20000 RUB