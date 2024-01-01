Convert RUB to DJF at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Djiboutian francs today

1,000 rub
2,024 djf

руб1.000 RUB = Fdj2.024 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.579
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.371
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5781.0950.99261.15
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Djiboutian Franc
1 RUB2.02403 DJF
5 RUB10.12015 DJF
10 RUB20.24030 DJF
20 RUB40.48060 DJF
50 RUB101.20150 DJF
100 RUB202.40300 DJF
250 RUB506.00750 DJF
500 RUB1,012.01500 DJF
1000 RUB2,024.03000 DJF
2000 RUB4,048.06000 DJF
5000 RUB10,120.15000 DJF
10000 RUB20,240.30000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 DJF0.49406 RUB
5 DJF2.47032 RUB
10 DJF4.94063 RUB
20 DJF9.88126 RUB
50 DJF24.70315 RUB
100 DJF49.40630 RUB
250 DJF123.51575 RUB
500 DJF247.03150 RUB
1000 DJF494.06300 RUB
2000 DJF988.12600 RUB
5000 DJF2,470.31500 RUB
10000 DJF4,940.63000 RUB