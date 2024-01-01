Russian rubles to Brunei dollars today

Convert RUB to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
15.43 bnd

руб1.000 RUB = B$0.01543 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Russian rubles to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Brunei Dollar
1 RUB0.01543 BND
5 RUB0.07715 BND
10 RUB0.15429 BND
20 RUB0.30859 BND
50 RUB0.77147 BND
100 RUB1.54293 BND
250 RUB3.85733 BND
500 RUB7.71465 BND
1000 RUB15.42930 BND
2000 RUB30.85860 BND
5000 RUB77.14650 BND
10000 RUB154.29300 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BND64.81170 RUB
5 BND324.05850 RUB
10 BND648.11700 RUB
20 BND1,296.23400 RUB
50 BND3,240.58500 RUB
100 BND6,481.17000 RUB
250 BND16,202.92500 RUB
500 BND32,405.85000 RUB
1000 BND64,811.70000 RUB
2000 BND129,623.40000 RUB
5000 BND324,058.50000 RUB
10000 BND648,117.00000 RUB