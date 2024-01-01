Convert RUB to KRW at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to South Korean wons today

1,000 rub
15,881 krw

руб1.000 RUB = ₩15.88 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / South Korean Won
1 RUB15.88090 KRW
5 RUB79.40450 KRW
10 RUB158.80900 KRW
20 RUB317.61800 KRW
50 RUB794.04500 KRW
100 RUB1,588.09000 KRW
250 RUB3,970.22500 KRW
500 RUB7,940.45000 KRW
1000 RUB15,880.90000 KRW
2000 RUB31,761.80000 KRW
5000 RUB79,404.50000 KRW
10000 RUB158,809.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Russian Ruble
1 KRW0.06297 RUB
5 KRW0.31484 RUB
10 KRW0.62969 RUB
20 KRW1.25937 RUB
50 KRW3.14844 RUB
100 KRW6.29687 RUB
250 KRW15.74218 RUB
500 KRW31.48435 RUB
1000 KRW62.96870 RUB
2000 KRW125.93740 RUB
5000 KRW314.84350 RUB
10000 KRW629.68700 RUB
20000 KRW1,259.37400 RUB
30000 KRW1,889.06100 RUB
40000 KRW2,518.74800 RUB
50000 KRW3,148.43500 RUB