Convert RUB to KRW at the real exchange rate
Russian rubles to South Korean wons today
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Russian rubles to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Russian Ruble / South Korean Won
|1 RUB
|15.88090 KRW
|5 RUB
|79.40450 KRW
|10 RUB
|158.80900 KRW
|20 RUB
|317.61800 KRW
|50 RUB
|794.04500 KRW
|100 RUB
|1,588.09000 KRW
|250 RUB
|3,970.22500 KRW
|500 RUB
|7,940.45000 KRW
|1000 RUB
|15,880.90000 KRW
|2000 RUB
|31,761.80000 KRW
|5000 RUB
|79,404.50000 KRW
|10000 RUB
|158,809.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Russian Ruble
|1 KRW
|0.06297 RUB
|5 KRW
|0.31484 RUB
|10 KRW
|0.62969 RUB
|20 KRW
|1.25937 RUB
|50 KRW
|3.14844 RUB
|100 KRW
|6.29687 RUB
|250 KRW
|15.74218 RUB
|500 KRW
|31.48435 RUB
|1000 KRW
|62.96870 RUB
|2000 KRW
|125.93740 RUB
|5000 KRW
|314.84350 RUB
|10000 KRW
|629.68700 RUB
|20000 KRW
|1,259.37400 RUB
|30000 KRW
|1,889.06100 RUB
|40000 KRW
|2,518.74800 RUB
|50000 KRW
|3,148.43500 RUB