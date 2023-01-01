10 thousand Russian rubles to South Korean wons

Convert RUB to KRW at the real exchange rate

10,000 rub
143,967 krw

1.00000 RUB = 14.39670 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
How to convert Russian rubles to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / South Korean Won
1 RUB14.39670 KRW
5 RUB71.98350 KRW
10 RUB143.96700 KRW
20 RUB287.93400 KRW
50 RUB719.83500 KRW
100 RUB1439.67000 KRW
250 RUB3599.17500 KRW
500 RUB7198.35000 KRW
1000 RUB14396.70000 KRW
2000 RUB28793.40000 KRW
5000 RUB71983.50000 KRW
10000 RUB143967.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Russian Ruble
1 KRW0.06946 RUB
5 KRW0.34730 RUB
10 KRW0.69460 RUB
20 KRW1.38920 RUB
50 KRW3.47301 RUB
100 KRW6.94602 RUB
250 KRW17.36505 RUB
500 KRW34.73010 RUB
1000 KRW69.46020 RUB
2000 KRW138.92040 RUB
5000 KRW347.30100 RUB
10000 KRW694.60200 RUB