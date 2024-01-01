Russian rubles to Isle of Man pounds today

1,000 rub
9.01 imp

руб1.000 RUB = £0.009009 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Isle of Man pound
1 RUB0.00901 IMP
5 RUB0.04505 IMP
10 RUB0.09009 IMP
20 RUB0.18018 IMP
50 RUB0.45045 IMP
100 RUB0.90091 IMP
250 RUB2.25227 IMP
500 RUB4.50455 IMP
1000 RUB9.00909 IMP
2000 RUB18.01818 IMP
5000 RUB45.04545 IMP
10000 RUB90.09090 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Russian Ruble
1 IMP110.99900 RUB
5 IMP554.99500 RUB
10 IMP1,109.99000 RUB
20 IMP2,219.98000 RUB
50 IMP5,549.95000 RUB
100 IMP11,099.90000 RUB
250 IMP27,749.75000 RUB
500 IMP55,499.50000 RUB
1000 IMP110,999.00000 RUB
2000 IMP221,998.00000 RUB
5000 IMP554,995.00000 RUB
10000 IMP1,109,990.00000 RUB