Russian rubles to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert RUB to KYD

1,000 rub
9.36 kyd

руб1.000 RUB = $0.009358 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Wise

Loading

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 RUB0.00936 KYD
5 RUB0.04679 KYD
10 RUB0.09358 KYD
20 RUB0.18717 KYD
50 RUB0.46792 KYD
100 RUB0.93585 KYD
250 RUB2.33962 KYD
500 RUB4.67925 KYD
1000 RUB9.35849 KYD
2000 RUB18.71698 KYD
5000 RUB46.79245 KYD
10000 RUB93.58490 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 KYD106.85500 RUB
5 KYD534.27500 RUB
10 KYD1,068.55000 RUB
20 KYD2,137.10000 RUB
50 KYD5,342.75000 RUB
100 KYD10,685.50000 RUB
250 KYD26,713.75000 RUB
500 KYD53,427.50000 RUB
1000 KYD106,855.00000 RUB
2000 KYD213,710.00000 RUB
5000 KYD534,275.00000 RUB
10000 KYD1,068,550.00000 RUB