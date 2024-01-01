Convert RUB to SEK at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Swedish kronor today

1,000 rub
119.96 sek

руб1.000 RUB = kr0.1200 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.596
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7740.8441.6021.45189.431
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.155
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.504

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 RUB0.11996 SEK
5 RUB0.59981 SEK
10 RUB1.19961 SEK
20 RUB2.39922 SEK
50 RUB5.99805 SEK
100 RUB11.99610 SEK
250 RUB29.99025 SEK
500 RUB59.98050 SEK
1000 RUB119.96100 SEK
2000 RUB239.92200 SEK
5000 RUB599.80500 SEK
10000 RUB1,199.61000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Russian Ruble
1 SEK8.33604 RUB
5 SEK41.68020 RUB
10 SEK83.36040 RUB
20 SEK166.72080 RUB
50 SEK416.80200 RUB
100 SEK833.60400 RUB
250 SEK2,084.01000 RUB
500 SEK4,168.02000 RUB
1000 SEK8,336.04000 RUB
2000 SEK16,672.08000 RUB
5000 SEK41,680.20000 RUB
10000 SEK83,360.40000 RUB