1 Russian ruble to Swedish kronor

Convert RUB to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.11 sek

1.00000 RUB = 0.11279 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 RUB0.11279 SEK
5 RUB0.56393 SEK
10 RUB1.12787 SEK
20 RUB2.25574 SEK
50 RUB5.63935 SEK
100 RUB11.27870 SEK
250 RUB28.19675 SEK
500 RUB56.39350 SEK
1000 RUB112.78700 SEK
2000 RUB225.57400 SEK
5000 RUB563.93500 SEK
10000 RUB1127.87000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Russian Ruble
1 SEK8.86631 RUB
5 SEK44.33155 RUB
10 SEK88.66310 RUB
20 SEK177.32620 RUB
50 SEK443.31550 RUB
100 SEK886.63100 RUB
250 SEK2216.57750 RUB
500 SEK4433.15500 RUB
1000 SEK8866.31000 RUB
2000 SEK17732.62000 RUB
5000 SEK44331.55000 RUB
10000 SEK88663.10000 RUB