Russian ruble to Swedish kronor Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Russian ruble to Swedish kronor history summary. This is the Russian ruble (RUB) to Swedish kronor (SEK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RUB and SEK historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Loading
Russian ruble to Swedish kronor exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Swedish kronor is currently 0.120 today, reflecting a 0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.654% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.126 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.118 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.431% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Russian rubles to Swedish kronor
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.