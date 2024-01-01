Convert RUB to KMF at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Comorian francs today

1,000 rub
5,250 kmf

руб1.000 RUB = CF5.250 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.586
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.4
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.152
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Comorian Franc
1 RUB5.24964 KMF
5 RUB26.24820 KMF
10 RUB52.49640 KMF
20 RUB104.99280 KMF
50 RUB262.48200 KMF
100 RUB524.96400 KMF
250 RUB1,312.41000 KMF
500 RUB2,624.82000 KMF
1000 RUB5,249.64000 KMF
2000 RUB10,499.28000 KMF
5000 RUB26,248.20000 KMF
10000 RUB52,496.40000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 KMF0.19049 RUB
5 KMF0.95245 RUB
10 KMF1.90489 RUB
20 KMF3.80978 RUB
50 KMF9.52445 RUB
100 KMF19.04890 RUB
250 KMF47.62225 RUB
500 KMF95.24450 RUB
1000 KMF190.48900 RUB
2000 KMF380.97800 RUB
5000 KMF952.44500 RUB
10000 KMF1,904.89000 RUB