1000 usd
453420 kmf

1.00000 USD = 453.42000 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06436880.1164710.001064910.0007129650.0006228930.005600930.0133952
1 INR15.535511.809430.01654380.01107620.009676940.08701310.2081
1 JPY8.585840.5526610.009143120.006121450.005348060.04808870.115009
1 CAD939.04960.4455109.37210.6695090.5849275.2595512.5787

How to convert US dollars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Conversion rates US Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 USD453.42000 KMF
5 USD2267.10000 KMF
10 USD4534.20000 KMF
20 USD9068.40000 KMF
50 USD22671.00000 KMF
100 USD45342.00000 KMF
250 USD113355.00000 KMF
500 USD226710.00000 KMF
1000 USD453420.00000 KMF
2000 USD906840.00000 KMF
5000 USD2267100.00000 KMF
10000 USD4534200.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / US Dollar
1 KMF0.00221 USD
5 KMF0.01103 USD
10 KMF0.02205 USD
20 KMF0.04411 USD
50 KMF0.11027 USD
100 KMF0.22055 USD
250 KMF0.55136 USD
500 KMF1.10273 USD
1000 KMF2.20546 USD
2000 KMF4.41092 USD
5000 KMF11.02730 USD
10000 KMF22.05460 USD