Convert RON to KMF at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Comorian francs today

1,000 ron
98,861 kmf

L1.000 RON = CF98.86 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Comorian Franc
1 RON98.86070 KMF
5 RON494.30350 KMF
10 RON988.60700 KMF
20 RON1,977.21400 KMF
50 RON4,943.03500 KMF
100 RON9,886.07000 KMF
250 RON24,715.17500 KMF
500 RON49,430.35000 KMF
1000 RON98,860.70000 KMF
2000 RON197,721.40000 KMF
5000 RON494,303.50000 KMF
10000 RON988,607.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Romanian Leu
1 KMF0.01012 RON
5 KMF0.05058 RON
10 KMF0.10115 RON
20 KMF0.20230 RON
50 KMF0.50576 RON
100 KMF1.01152 RON
250 KMF2.52880 RON
500 KMF5.05760 RON
1000 KMF10.11520 RON
2000 KMF20.23040 RON
5000 KMF50.57600 RON
10000 KMF101.15200 RON