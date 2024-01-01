Polish zloty to Comorian francs today

Convert PLN to KMF at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = CF113.3 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
PLN to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KMF
1 PLN to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High115.6300115.6300
Low113.2580113.2580
Average114.4625114.7049
Change-2.05%-1.60%
1 PLN to KMF stats

The performance of PLN to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 115.6300 and a 30 day low of 113.2580. This means the 30 day average was 114.4625. The change for PLN to KMF was -2.05.

The performance of PLN to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 115.6300 and a 90 day low of 113.2580. This means the 90 day average was 114.7049. The change for PLN to KMF was -1.60.

How to convert Polish zloty to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Comorian Franc
1 PLN113.25900 KMF
5 PLN566.29500 KMF
10 PLN1,132.59000 KMF
20 PLN2,265.18000 KMF
50 PLN5,662.95000 KMF
100 PLN11,325.90000 KMF
250 PLN28,314.75000 KMF
500 PLN56,629.50000 KMF
1000 PLN113,259.00000 KMF
2000 PLN226,518.00000 KMF
5000 PLN566,295.00000 KMF
10000 PLN1,132,590.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Polish Zloty
1 KMF0.00883 PLN
5 KMF0.04415 PLN
10 KMF0.08829 PLN
20 KMF0.17659 PLN
50 KMF0.44146 PLN
100 KMF0.88293 PLN
250 KMF2.20732 PLN
500 KMF4.41464 PLN
1000 KMF8.82928 PLN
2000 KMF17.65856 PLN
5000 KMF44.14640 PLN
10000 KMF88.29280 PLN