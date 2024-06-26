Romanian leu to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Comorian francs is currently 98.855 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.018% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 98.928 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 98.836 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.059% increase in value.