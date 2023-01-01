1 Comorian franc to US dollars

Convert KMF to USD at the real exchange rate

1 kmf
0.00 usd

1.00000 KMF = 0.00223 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862071.0969591.21371.464321.619470.944718.7261
1 GBP1.1611.2724105.8031.698531.87851.0958521.7213
1 USD0.911650.785916183.15211.33491.476340.8612517.0711
1 INR0.01096330.009451550.012026210.01605370.01775470.01035750.2053

How to convert Comorian francs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / US Dollar
1 KMF0.00223 USD
5 KMF0.01115 USD
10 KMF0.02230 USD
20 KMF0.04459 USD
50 KMF0.11148 USD
100 KMF0.22297 USD
250 KMF0.55741 USD
500 KMF1.11482 USD
1000 KMF2.22965 USD
2000 KMF4.45930 USD
5000 KMF11.14825 USD
10000 KMF22.29650 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 USD448.50100 KMF
5 USD2242.50500 KMF
10 USD4485.01000 KMF
20 USD8970.02000 KMF
50 USD22425.05000 KMF
100 USD44850.10000 KMF
250 USD112125.25000 KMF
500 USD224250.50000 KMF
1000 USD448501.00000 KMF
2000 USD897002.00000 KMF
5000 USD2242505.00000 KMF
10000 USD4485010.00000 KMF