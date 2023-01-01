20 Russian rubles to Comorian francs

Convert RUB to KMF at the real exchange rate

20 rub
100 kmf

1.00000 RUB = 4.98193 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Comorian Franc
1 RUB4.98193 KMF
5 RUB24.90965 KMF
10 RUB49.81930 KMF
20 RUB99.63860 KMF
50 RUB249.09650 KMF
100 RUB498.19300 KMF
250 RUB1245.48250 KMF
500 RUB2490.96500 KMF
1000 RUB4981.93000 KMF
2000 RUB9963.86000 KMF
5000 RUB24909.65000 KMF
10000 RUB49819.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 KMF0.20072 RUB
5 KMF1.00362 RUB
10 KMF2.00725 RUB
20 KMF4.01450 RUB
50 KMF10.03625 RUB
100 KMF20.07250 RUB
250 KMF50.18125 RUB
500 KMF100.36250 RUB
1000 KMF200.72500 RUB
2000 KMF401.45000 RUB
5000 KMF1003.62500 RUB
10000 KMF2007.25000 RUB