500 Comorian francs to Russian rubles

Convert KMF to RUB at the real exchange rate

500 kmf
100.92 rub

1.00000 KMF = 0.20185 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8620551.0969591.20811.464371.619710.94472518.7224
1 GBP1.1600211.2725105.8051.698721.878921.095921.7186
1 USD0.911650.785855183.1471.334951.476560.8612517.0677
1 INR0.01096390.009451390.012026910.01605530.01775840.01035820.205271

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 KMF0.20185 RUB
5 KMF1.00924 RUB
10 KMF2.01849 RUB
20 KMF4.03698 RUB
50 KMF10.09245 RUB
100 KMF20.18490 RUB
250 KMF50.46225 RUB
500 KMF100.92450 RUB
1000 KMF201.84900 RUB
2000 KMF403.69800 RUB
5000 KMF1009.24500 RUB
10000 KMF2018.49000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Comorian Franc
1 RUB4.95420 KMF
5 RUB24.77100 KMF
10 RUB49.54200 KMF
20 RUB99.08400 KMF
50 RUB247.71000 KMF
100 RUB495.42000 KMF
250 RUB1238.55000 KMF
500 RUB2477.10000 KMF
1000 RUB4954.20000 KMF
2000 RUB9908.40000 KMF
5000 RUB24771.00000 KMF
10000 RUB49542.00000 KMF