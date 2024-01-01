Comorian francs to Indian rupees today

Convert KMF to INR at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ₹0.1841 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
KMF to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 KMF to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19010.1907
Low0.18410.1836
Average0.18740.1878
Change-2.47%-0.35%
1 KMF to INR stats

The performance of KMF to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1901 and a 30 day low of 0.1841. This means the 30 day average was 0.1874. The change for KMF to INR was -2.47.

The performance of KMF to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1907 and a 90 day low of 0.1836. This means the 90 day average was 0.1878. The change for KMF to INR was -0.35.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Indian Rupee
1 KMF0.18405 INR
5 KMF0.92025 INR
10 KMF1.84051 INR
20 KMF3.68102 INR
50 KMF9.20255 INR
100 KMF18.40510 INR
250 KMF46.01275 INR
500 KMF92.02550 INR
1000 KMF184.05100 INR
2000 KMF368.10200 INR
5000 KMF920.25500 INR
10000 KMF1,840.51000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 INR5.43328 KMF
5 INR27.16640 KMF
10 INR54.33280 KMF
20 INR108.66560 KMF
50 INR271.66400 KMF
100 INR543.32800 KMF
250 INR1,358.32000 KMF
300 INR1,629.98400 KMF
500 INR2,716.64000 KMF
600 INR3,259.96800 KMF
1000 INR5,433.28000 KMF
2000 INR10,866.56000 KMF
5000 INR27,166.40000 KMF
10000 INR54,332.80000 KMF
25000 INR135,832.00000 KMF
50000 INR271,664.00000 KMF
100000 INR543,328.00000 KMF
1000000 INR5,433,280.00000 KMF
1000000000 INR5,433,280,000.00000 KMF