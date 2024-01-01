Comorian francs to Indian rupees today
Convert KMF to INR at the real exchange rate
KMF to INR conversion chart
1 KMF = 0.18405 INR
0
|1 KMF to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1901
|0.1907
|Low
|0.1841
|0.1836
|Average
|0.1874
|0.1878
|Change
|-2.47%
|-0.35%
|View full history
1 KMF to INR stats
The performance of KMF to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1901 and a 30 day low of 0.1841. This means the 30 day average was 0.1874. The change for KMF to INR was -2.47.
The performance of KMF to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1907 and a 90 day low of 0.1836. This means the 90 day average was 0.1878. The change for KMF to INR was -0.35.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Comorian Franc
|1 INR
|5.43328 KMF
|5 INR
|27.16640 KMF
|10 INR
|54.33280 KMF
|20 INR
|108.66560 KMF
|50 INR
|271.66400 KMF
|100 INR
|543.32800 KMF
|250 INR
|1,358.32000 KMF
|300 INR
|1,629.98400 KMF
|500 INR
|2,716.64000 KMF
|600 INR
|3,259.96800 KMF
|1000 INR
|5,433.28000 KMF
|2000 INR
|10,866.56000 KMF
|5000 INR
|27,166.40000 KMF
|10000 INR
|54,332.80000 KMF
|25000 INR
|135,832.00000 KMF
|50000 INR
|271,664.00000 KMF
|100000 INR
|543,328.00000 KMF
|1000000 INR
|5,433,280.00000 KMF
|1000000000 INR
|5,433,280,000.00000 KMF