Comorian francs to Indian rupees today

Convert KMF to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
184.57 inr

1.000 KMF = 0.1846 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Comorian francs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Indian Rupee
1 KMF0.18457 INR
5 KMF0.92286 INR
10 KMF1.84571 INR
20 KMF3.69142 INR
50 KMF9.22855 INR
100 KMF18.45710 INR
250 KMF46.14275 INR
500 KMF92.28550 INR
1000 KMF184.57100 INR
2000 KMF369.14200 INR
5000 KMF922.85500 INR
10000 KMF1,845.71000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 INR5.41798 KMF
5 INR27.08990 KMF
10 INR54.17980 KMF
20 INR108.35960 KMF
50 INR270.89900 KMF
100 INR541.79800 KMF
250 INR1,354.49500 KMF
500 INR2,708.99000 KMF
1000 INR5,417.98000 KMF
2000 INR10,835.96000 KMF
5000 INR27,089.90000 KMF
10000 INR54,179.80000 KMF