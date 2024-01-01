Comorian francs to Japanese yen today

Convert KMF to JPY at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ¥0.3341 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
KMF to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JPY
1 KMF to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33400.3401
Low0.32270.3170
Average0.32920.3275
Change2.96%-1.52%
1 KMF to JPY stats

The performance of KMF to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3340 and a 30 day low of 0.3227. This means the 30 day average was 0.3292. The change for KMF to JPY was 2.96.

The performance of KMF to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3401 and a 90 day low of 0.3170. This means the 90 day average was 0.3275. The change for KMF to JPY was -1.52.

How to convert Comorian francs to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Japanese Yen
1 KMF0.33410 JPY
5 KMF1.67048 JPY
10 KMF3.34097 JPY
20 KMF6.68194 JPY
50 KMF16.70485 JPY
100 KMF33.40970 JPY
250 KMF83.52425 JPY
500 KMF167.04850 JPY
1000 KMF334.09700 JPY
2000 KMF668.19400 JPY
5000 KMF1,670.48500 JPY
10000 KMF3,340.97000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Comorian Franc
100 JPY299.31500 KMF
1000 JPY2,993.15000 KMF
1500 JPY4,489.72500 KMF
2000 JPY5,986.30000 KMF
3000 JPY8,979.45000 KMF
5000 JPY14,965.75000 KMF
5400 JPY16,163.01000 KMF
10000 JPY29,931.50000 KMF
15000 JPY44,897.25000 KMF
20000 JPY59,863.00000 KMF
25000 JPY74,828.75000 KMF
30000 JPY89,794.50000 KMF