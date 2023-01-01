100 Japanese yen to Comorian francs

Convert JPY to KMF at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
312 kmf

1.00000 JPY = 3.11597 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7855460.911151.479621.333850.860857.11851.32895
1 GBP1.27311.159881.883551.697991.095839.061851.69175
1 EUR1.097550.8621611.623961.463970.9447857.812911.45859
1 AUD0.675850.5309110.61578110.9014830.5818054.811040.898171

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Comorian Franc
100 JPY311.59700 KMF
1000 JPY3115.97000 KMF
1500 JPY4673.95500 KMF
2000 JPY6231.94000 KMF
3000 JPY9347.91000 KMF
5000 JPY15579.85000 KMF
5400 JPY16826.23800 KMF
10000 JPY31159.70000 KMF
15000 JPY46739.55000 KMF
20000 JPY62319.40000 KMF
25000 JPY77899.25000 KMF
30000 JPY93479.10000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Japanese Yen
1 KMF0.32093 JPY
5 KMF1.60464 JPY
10 KMF3.20927 JPY
20 KMF6.41854 JPY
50 KMF16.04635 JPY
100 KMF32.09270 JPY
250 KMF80.23175 JPY
500 KMF160.46350 JPY
1000 KMF320.92700 JPY
2000 KMF641.85400 JPY
5000 KMF1604.63500 JPY
10000 KMF3209.27000 JPY