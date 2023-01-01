1 thousand Comorian francs to Russian rubles

Convert KMF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 kmf
201.85 rub

1.00000 KMF = 0.20185 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621051.0969591.20991.464481.619710.94473518.7225
1 GBP1.1599511.27245105.8021.698781.878851.0958521.7179
1 USD0.91160.785885183.14861.335051.476560.8612517.0678
1 INR0.01096370.009451580.012026710.01605620.01775810.0103580.205269

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 KMF0.20185 RUB
5 KMF1.00927 RUB
10 KMF2.01854 RUB
20 KMF4.03708 RUB
50 KMF10.09270 RUB
100 KMF20.18540 RUB
250 KMF50.46350 RUB
500 KMF100.92700 RUB
1000 KMF201.85400 RUB
2000 KMF403.70800 RUB
5000 KMF1009.27000 RUB
10000 KMF2018.54000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Comorian Franc
1 RUB4.95407 KMF
5 RUB24.77035 KMF
10 RUB49.54070 KMF
20 RUB99.08140 KMF
50 RUB247.70350 KMF
100 RUB495.40700 KMF
250 RUB1238.51750 KMF
500 RUB2477.03500 KMF
1000 RUB4954.07000 KMF
2000 RUB9908.14000 KMF
5000 RUB24770.35000 KMF
10000 RUB49540.70000 KMF