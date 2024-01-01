Russian rubles to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert RUB to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
5,299.13 kzt

руб1.000 RUB = ₸5.299 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.583
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.396
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5781.0950.99261.15
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RUB5.29913 KZT
5 RUB26.49565 KZT
10 RUB52.99130 KZT
20 RUB105.98260 KZT
50 RUB264.95650 KZT
100 RUB529.91300 KZT
250 RUB1,324.78250 KZT
500 RUB2,649.56500 KZT
1000 RUB5,299.13000 KZT
2000 RUB10,598.26000 KZT
5000 RUB26,495.65000 KZT
10000 RUB52,991.30000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Russian Ruble
1 KZT0.18871 RUB
5 KZT0.94355 RUB
10 KZT1.88710 RUB
20 KZT3.77420 RUB
50 KZT9.43550 RUB
100 KZT18.87100 RUB
250 KZT47.17750 RUB
500 KZT94.35500 RUB
1000 KZT188.71000 RUB
2000 KZT377.42000 RUB
5000 KZT943.55000 RUB
10000 KZT1,887.10000 RUB