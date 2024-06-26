Russian ruble to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 5.299 today, reflecting a -0.980% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.725% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 5.562 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5.193 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.770% decrease in value.