러시아 루블 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 5.312 today, reflecting a -3.439% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.779% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 5.562 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5.040 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.231% increase in value.