Russian rubles to Egyptian pounds today

Convert RUB to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
553.23 egp

руб1.000 RUB = E£0.5532 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:02
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.579
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.371
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5781.0950.99261.15
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Egyptian Pound
1 RUB0.55323 EGP
5 RUB2.76615 EGP
10 RUB5.53229 EGP
20 RUB11.06458 EGP
50 RUB27.66145 EGP
100 RUB55.32290 EGP
250 RUB138.30725 EGP
500 RUB276.61450 EGP
1000 RUB553.22900 EGP
2000 RUB1,106.45800 EGP
5000 RUB2,766.14500 EGP
10000 RUB5,532.29000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Russian Ruble
1 EGP1.80757 RUB
5 EGP9.03785 RUB
10 EGP18.07570 RUB
20 EGP36.15140 RUB
50 EGP90.37850 RUB
100 EGP180.75700 RUB
250 EGP451.89250 RUB
500 EGP903.78500 RUB
1000 EGP1,807.57000 RUB
2000 EGP3,615.14000 RUB
5000 EGP9,037.85000 RUB
10000 EGP18,075.70000 RUB