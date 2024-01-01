Russian rubles to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert RUB to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
3,479.42 lkr

руб1.000 RUB = Sr3.479 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RUB3.47942 LKR
5 RUB17.39710 LKR
10 RUB34.79420 LKR
20 RUB69.58840 LKR
50 RUB173.97100 LKR
100 RUB347.94200 LKR
250 RUB869.85500 LKR
500 RUB1,739.71000 LKR
1000 RUB3,479.42000 LKR
2000 RUB6,958.84000 LKR
5000 RUB17,397.10000 LKR
10000 RUB34,794.20000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 LKR0.28740 RUB
5 LKR1.43702 RUB
10 LKR2.87404 RUB
20 LKR5.74808 RUB
50 LKR14.37020 RUB
100 LKR28.74040 RUB
250 LKR71.85100 RUB
500 LKR143.70200 RUB
1000 LKR287.40400 RUB
2000 LKR574.80800 RUB
5000 LKR1,437.02000 RUB
10000 LKR2,874.04000 RUB