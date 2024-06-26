Russian ruble to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 3.479 today, reflecting a -0.323% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.336% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3.676 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 3.409 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.671% decrease in value.