1,000 rub
53.81 myr

руб1.000 RUB = RM0.05381 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RUB0.05381 MYR
5 RUB0.26907 MYR
10 RUB0.53814 MYR
20 RUB1.07628 MYR
50 RUB2.69071 MYR
100 RUB5.38142 MYR
250 RUB13.45355 MYR
500 RUB26.90710 MYR
1000 RUB53.81420 MYR
2000 RUB107.62840 MYR
5000 RUB269.07100 MYR
10000 RUB538.14200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Russian Ruble
1 MYR18.58250 RUB
5 MYR92.91250 RUB
10 MYR185.82500 RUB
20 MYR371.65000 RUB
50 MYR929.12500 RUB
100 MYR1,858.25000 RUB
250 MYR4,645.62500 RUB
500 MYR9,291.25000 RUB
1000 MYR18,582.50000 RUB
2000 MYR37,165.00000 RUB
5000 MYR92,912.50000 RUB
10000 MYR185,825.00000 RUB