Russian ruble to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.054 today, reflecting a -0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.357% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.057 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.053 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.650% decrease in value.