Russian rubles to Argentine pesos today

1,000 rub
10,347.30 ars

руб1.000 RUB = $10.35 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4981.35683.584
1 EUR1.06911.4627.7710.8441.6021.4589.385
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5781.0960.99261.16
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 RUB10.34730 ARS
5 RUB51.73650 ARS
10 RUB103.47300 ARS
20 RUB206.94600 ARS
50 RUB517.36500 ARS
100 RUB1,034.73000 ARS
250 RUB2,586.82500 ARS
500 RUB5,173.65000 ARS
1000 RUB10,347.30000 ARS
2000 RUB20,694.60000 ARS
5000 RUB51,736.50000 ARS
10000 RUB103,473.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Russian Ruble
1 ARS0.09664 RUB
5 ARS0.48322 RUB
10 ARS0.96643 RUB
20 ARS1.93286 RUB
50 ARS4.83216 RUB
100 ARS9.66431 RUB
250 ARS24.16077 RUB
500 ARS48.32155 RUB
1000 ARS96.64310 RUB
2000 ARS193.28620 RUB
5000 ARS483.21550 RUB
10000 ARS966.43100 RUB