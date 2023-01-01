5000 Russian rubles to Argentine pesos

Convert RUB to ARS at the real exchange rate

5000 rub
45180.50 ars

1.00000 RUB = 9.03610 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 RUB9.03610 ARS
5 RUB45.18050 ARS
10 RUB90.36100 ARS
20 RUB180.72200 ARS
50 RUB451.80500 ARS
100 RUB903.61000 ARS
250 RUB2259.02500 ARS
500 RUB4518.05000 ARS
1000 RUB9036.10000 ARS
2000 RUB18072.20000 ARS
5000 RUB45180.50000 ARS
10000 RUB90361.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Russian Ruble
1 ARS0.11067 RUB
5 ARS0.55334 RUB
10 ARS1.10667 RUB
20 ARS2.21334 RUB
50 ARS5.53335 RUB
100 ARS11.06670 RUB
250 ARS27.66675 RUB
500 ARS55.33350 RUB
1000 ARS110.66700 RUB
2000 ARS221.33400 RUB
5000 ARS553.33500 RUB
10000 ARS1106.67000 RUB