5 Argentine pesos to Russian rubles

Convert ARS to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.48 rub

$1.000 ARS = руб0.09511 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
ARS to RUB conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

High0.09690.0992
Low0.09080.0908
Average0.09500.0956
Change4.01%-3.98%
1 ARS to RUB stats

The performance of ARS to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0969 and a 30 day low of 0.0908. This means the 30 day average was 0.0950. The change for ARS to RUB was 4.01.

The performance of ARS to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0992 and a 90 day low of 0.0908. This means the 90 day average was 0.0956. The change for ARS to RUB was -3.98.

Top currencies

1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8651.30617.8650.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0880.88412.0880.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2360.96813.2360.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.492119.7421.44419.7420.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Russian Ruble
1 ARS0.09511 RUB
5 ARS0.47553 RUB
10 ARS0.95106 RUB
20 ARS1.90213 RUB
50 ARS4.75532 RUB
100 ARS9.51063 RUB
250 ARS23.77658 RUB
500 ARS47.55315 RUB
1000 ARS95.10630 RUB
2000 ARS190.21260 RUB
5000 ARS475.53150 RUB
10000 ARS951.06300 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 RUB10.51460 ARS
5 RUB52.57300 ARS
10 RUB105.14600 ARS
20 RUB210.29200 ARS
50 RUB525.73000 ARS
100 RUB1,051.46000 ARS
250 RUB2,628.65000 ARS
500 RUB5,257.30000 ARS
1000 RUB10,514.60000 ARS
2000 RUB21,029.20000 ARS
5000 RUB52,573.00000 ARS
10000 RUB105,146.00000 ARS