Russian ruble to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Argentine pesos is currently 10.347 today, reflecting a -0.658% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -2.434% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 10.930 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 10.120 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.