Argentine peso to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Russian rubles is currently 0.095 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -1.684% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.098 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.095 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.888% increase in value.