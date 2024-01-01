Convert RUB to KWD at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 rub
3.501 kwd

руб1.000 RUB = ك0.003501 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.587
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.397
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.149
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RUB0.00350 KWD
5 RUB0.01750 KWD
10 RUB0.03501 KWD
20 RUB0.07001 KWD
50 RUB0.17503 KWD
100 RUB0.35005 KWD
250 RUB0.87513 KWD
500 RUB1.75027 KWD
1000 RUB3.50053 KWD
2000 RUB7.00106 KWD
5000 RUB17.50265 KWD
10000 RUB35.00530 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 KWD285.67100 RUB
5 KWD1,428.35500 RUB
10 KWD2,856.71000 RUB
20 KWD5,713.42000 RUB
50 KWD14,283.55000 RUB
100 KWD28,567.10000 RUB
250 KWD71,417.75000 RUB
500 KWD142,835.50000 RUB
1000 KWD285,671.00000 RUB
2000 KWD571,342.00000 RUB
5000 KWD1,428,355.00000 RUB
10000 KWD2,856,710.00000 RUB