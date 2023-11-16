British pounds sterling to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert GBP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
383.742 kwd

1.00000 GBP = 0.38374 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.919183.23381.54226150.3451.374250.88711.6675
1 EUR1.088190.55841.67798163.5751.495180.96521.81424
1 INR0.01201430.011042610.01852921.80630.01651070.01065790.0200339
1 AUD0.64840.59595653.9688197.48370.8910640.5751961.08121

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GBP0.38374 KWD
5 GBP1.91871 KWD
10 GBP3.83742 KWD
20 GBP7.67484 KWD
50 GBP19.18710 KWD
100 GBP38.37420 KWD
250 GBP95.93550 KWD
500 GBP191.87100 KWD
1000 GBP383.74200 KWD
2000 GBP767.48400 KWD
5000 GBP1918.71000 KWD
10000 GBP3837.42000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 KWD2.60592 GBP
5 KWD13.02960 GBP
10 KWD26.05920 GBP
20 KWD52.11840 GBP
50 KWD130.29600 GBP
100 KWD260.59200 GBP
250 KWD651.48000 GBP
500 KWD1302.96000 GBP
1000 KWD2605.92000 GBP
2000 KWD5211.84000 GBP
5000 KWD13029.60000 GBP
10000 KWD26059.20000 GBP