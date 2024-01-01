1 Kuwaiti dinar to British pounds sterling

Convert KWD to GBP at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = £2.523 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 KWD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.52342.5796
Low2.44082.4408
Average2.48322.5043
Change2.76%-0.78%
View full history

1 KWD to GBP stats

The performance of KWD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5234 and a 30 day low of 2.4408. This means the 30 day average was 2.4832. The change for KWD to GBP was 2.76.

The performance of KWD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5796 and a 90 day low of 2.4408. This means the 90 day average was 2.5043. The change for KWD to GBP was -0.78.

Track market ratesView KWD to GBP chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.16140.9273517.79791.507051.664721710.373.67295
1 INR0.011881910.01101910.2114730.01790660.019780120.32250.0436417
1 EUR1.078390.7512119.19151.625051.795071844.293.96054
1 ZAR0.05618644.728730.052106510.08467550.093534996.09950.20637

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 KWD2.52340 GBP
5 KWD12.61700 GBP
10 KWD25.23400 GBP
20 KWD50.46800 GBP
50 KWD126.17000 GBP
100 KWD252.34000 GBP
250 KWD630.85000 GBP
500 KWD1261.70000 GBP
1000 KWD2523.40000 GBP
2000 KWD5046.80000 GBP
5000 KWD12617.00000 GBP
10000 KWD25234.00000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GBP0.39629 KWD
5 GBP1.98145 KWD
10 GBP3.96291 KWD
20 GBP7.92582 KWD
50 GBP19.81455 KWD
100 GBP39.62910 KWD
250 GBP99.07275 KWD
500 GBP198.14550 KWD
1000 GBP396.29100 KWD
2000 GBP792.58200 KWD
5000 GBP1981.45500 KWD
10000 GBP3962.91000 KWD