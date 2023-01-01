Indian rupees to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert INR to KWD at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
37.048 kwd

1.00000 INR = 0.00370 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Indian rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 INR0.00370 KWD
5 INR0.01852 KWD
10 INR0.03705 KWD
20 INR0.07410 KWD
50 INR0.18524 KWD
100 INR0.37049 KWD
250 INR0.92621 KWD
500 INR1.85242 KWD
1000 INR3.70485 KWD
2000 INR7.40970 KWD
5000 INR18.52425 KWD
10000 INR37.04850 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 KWD269.91600 INR
5 KWD1349.58000 INR
10 KWD2699.16000 INR
20 KWD5398.32000 INR
50 KWD13495.80000 INR
100 KWD26991.60000 INR
250 KWD67479.00000 INR
500 KWD134958.00000 INR
1000 KWD269916.00000 INR
2000 KWD539832.00000 INR
5000 KWD1349580.00000 INR
10000 KWD2699160.00000 INR