Bulgarian levs to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BGN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
171.114 kwd

1.00000 BGN = 0.17111 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:50
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BGN0.17111 KWD
5 BGN0.85557 KWD
10 BGN1.71114 KWD
20 BGN3.42228 KWD
50 BGN8.55570 KWD
100 BGN17.11140 KWD
250 BGN42.77850 KWD
500 BGN85.55700 KWD
1000 BGN171.11400 KWD
2000 BGN342.22800 KWD
5000 BGN855.57000 KWD
10000 BGN1711.14000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KWD5.84405 BGN
5 KWD29.22025 BGN
10 KWD58.44050 BGN
20 KWD116.88100 BGN
50 KWD292.20250 BGN
100 KWD584.40500 BGN
250 KWD1461.01250 BGN
500 KWD2922.02500 BGN
1000 KWD5844.05000 BGN
2000 KWD11688.10000 BGN
5000 KWD29220.25000 BGN
10000 KWD58440.50000 BGN