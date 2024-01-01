5,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Bulgarian levs

Convert KWD to BGN at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = лв5.919 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
KWD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 KWD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.91915.9330
Low5.73135.7189
Average5.81575.8092
Change2.74%0.44%
1 KWD to BGN stats

The performance of KWD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9191 and a 30 day low of 5.7313. This means the 30 day average was 5.8157. The change for KWD to BGN was 2.74.

The performance of KWD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9330 and a 90 day low of 5.7189. This means the 90 day average was 5.8092. The change for KWD to BGN was 0.44.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KWD5.91905 BGN
5 KWD29.59525 BGN
10 KWD59.19050 BGN
20 KWD118.38100 BGN
50 KWD295.95250 BGN
100 KWD591.90500 BGN
250 KWD1,479.76250 BGN
500 KWD2,959.52500 BGN
1000 KWD5,919.05000 BGN
2000 KWD11,838.10000 BGN
5000 KWD29,595.25000 BGN
10000 KWD59,190.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BGN0.16895 KWD
5 BGN0.84473 KWD
10 BGN1.68946 KWD
20 BGN3.37892 KWD
50 BGN8.44730 KWD
100 BGN16.89460 KWD
250 BGN42.23650 KWD
500 BGN84.47300 KWD
1000 BGN168.94600 KWD
2000 BGN337.89200 KWD
5000 BGN844.73000 KWD
10000 BGN1,689.46000 KWD