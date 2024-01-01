Bulgarian levs to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BGN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
170.553 kwd

1.000 BGN = 0.1706 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BGN0.17055 KWD
5 BGN0.85277 KWD
10 BGN1.70553 KWD
20 BGN3.41106 KWD
50 BGN8.52765 KWD
100 BGN17.05530 KWD
250 BGN42.63825 KWD
500 BGN85.27650 KWD
1000 BGN170.55300 KWD
2000 BGN341.10600 KWD
5000 BGN852.76500 KWD
10000 BGN1,705.53000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KWD5.86330 BGN
5 KWD29.31650 BGN
10 KWD58.63300 BGN
20 KWD117.26600 BGN
50 KWD293.16500 BGN
100 KWD586.33000 BGN
250 KWD1,465.82500 BGN
500 KWD2,931.65000 BGN
1000 KWD5,863.30000 BGN
2000 KWD11,726.60000 BGN
5000 KWD29,316.50000 BGN
10000 KWD58,633.00000 BGN