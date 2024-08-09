Bulgarian lev to Kuwaiti dinars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bulgarian lev to Kuwaiti dinars history summary. This is the Bulgarian lev (BGN) to Kuwaiti dinars (KWD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BGN and KWD historical data from 09-08-2019 to 09-08-2024.
Bulgarian lev to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.171 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.424% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.171 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.170 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.384% increase in value.
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kuwaiti dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
