1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BGN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
170.862 kwd

лв1.000 BGN = ك0.1709 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17120.1712
Low0.16850.1675
Average0.17000.1695
Change0.82%0.87%
1 BGN to KWD stats

The performance of BGN to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1712 and a 30 day low of 0.1685. This means the 30 day average was 0.1700. The change for BGN to KWD was 0.82.

The performance of BGN to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1712 and a 90 day low of 0.1675. This means the 90 day average was 0.1695. The change for BGN to KWD was 0.87.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BGN0.17086 KWD
5 BGN0.85431 KWD
10 BGN1.70862 KWD
20 BGN3.41724 KWD
50 BGN8.54310 KWD
100 BGN17.08620 KWD
250 BGN42.71550 KWD
500 BGN85.43100 KWD
1000 BGN170.86200 KWD
2000 BGN341.72400 KWD
5000 BGN854.31000 KWD
10000 BGN1,708.62000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KWD5.85269 BGN
5 KWD29.26345 BGN
10 KWD58.52690 BGN
20 KWD117.05380 BGN
50 KWD292.63450 BGN
100 KWD585.26900 BGN
250 KWD1,463.17250 BGN
500 KWD2,926.34500 BGN
1000 KWD5,852.69000 BGN
2000 KWD11,705.38000 BGN
5000 KWD29,263.45000 BGN
10000 KWD58,526.90000 BGN