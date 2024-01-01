Indian rupees to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert INR to KWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
37.036 kwd

1.000 INR = 0.003704 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.532278.61.343
1 CAD0.73610.6782.7050.5791.128205.1770.989
1 EUR1.0871.47613.9910.8541.665302.7411.459
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8590.366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 INR0.00370 KWD
5 INR0.01852 KWD
10 INR0.03704 KWD
20 INR0.07407 KWD
50 INR0.18518 KWD
100 INR0.37036 KWD
250 INR0.92590 KWD
500 INR1.85180 KWD
1000 INR3.70359 KWD
2000 INR7.40718 KWD
5000 INR18.51795 KWD
10000 INR37.03590 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 KWD270.00800 INR
5 KWD1,350.04000 INR
10 KWD2,700.08000 INR
20 KWD5,400.16000 INR
50 KWD13,500.40000 INR
100 KWD27,000.80000 INR
250 KWD67,502.00000 INR
500 KWD135,004.00000 INR
1000 KWD270,008.00000 INR
2000 KWD540,016.00000 INR
5000 KWD1,350,040.00000 INR
10000 KWD2,700,080.00000 INR