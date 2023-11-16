Canadian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert CAD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
224.407 kwd

1.00000 CAD = 0.22441 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.2380.919450.804343287.251.540487.243555.6944
1 INR0.012013710.01104510.009663183.450950.01850690.08702160.669098
1 EUR1.087790.53810.87485312.4421.675587.8787560.5788
1 GBP1.24325103.4861.143051357.1241.91529.0054869.2421

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CAD0.22441 KWD
5 CAD1.12203 KWD
10 CAD2.24407 KWD
20 CAD4.48814 KWD
50 CAD11.22035 KWD
100 CAD22.44070 KWD
250 CAD56.10175 KWD
500 CAD112.20350 KWD
1000 CAD224.40700 KWD
2000 CAD448.81400 KWD
5000 CAD1122.03500 KWD
10000 CAD2244.07000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 KWD4.45619 CAD
5 KWD22.28095 CAD
10 KWD44.56190 CAD
20 KWD89.12380 CAD
50 KWD222.80950 CAD
100 KWD445.61900 CAD
250 KWD1114.04750 CAD
500 KWD2228.09500 CAD
1000 KWD4456.19000 CAD
2000 KWD8912.38000 CAD
5000 KWD22280.95000 CAD
10000 KWD44561.90000 CAD