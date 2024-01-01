10 Kuwaiti dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert KWD to CAD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = C$4.513 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
KWD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 KWD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.51344.5491
Low4.39834.3983
Average4.45964.4641
Change1.74%-0.13%
1 KWD to CAD stats

The performance of KWD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5134 and a 30 day low of 4.3983. This means the 30 day average was 4.4596. The change for KWD to CAD was 1.74.

The performance of KWD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5491 and a 90 day low of 4.3983. This means the 90 day average was 4.4641. The change for KWD to CAD was -0.13.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 KWD4.51260 CAD
5 KWD22.56300 CAD
10 KWD45.12600 CAD
20 KWD90.25200 CAD
50 KWD225.63000 CAD
100 KWD451.26000 CAD
250 KWD1,128.15000 CAD
500 KWD2,256.30000 CAD
1000 KWD4,512.60000 CAD
2000 KWD9,025.20000 CAD
5000 KWD22,563.00000 CAD
10000 KWD45,126.00000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CAD0.22160 KWD
5 CAD1.10801 KWD
10 CAD2.21602 KWD
20 CAD4.43204 KWD
50 CAD11.08010 KWD
100 CAD22.16020 KWD
250 CAD55.40050 KWD
500 CAD110.80100 KWD
1000 CAD221.60200 KWD
2000 CAD443.20400 KWD
5000 CAD1,108.01000 KWD
10000 CAD2,216.02000 KWD