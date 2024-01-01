Convert ZAR to NGN at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Nigerian nairas today

1,000 zar
83,825.50 ngn

R1.000 ZAR = ₦83.83 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0141.50425.91615.42118.327
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9161.89932.70719.46223.13
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9511.60727.68616.47419.579
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Nigerian Naira
1 ZAR83.82550 NGN
5 ZAR419.12750 NGN
10 ZAR838.25500 NGN
20 ZAR1,676.51000 NGN
50 ZAR4,191.27500 NGN
100 ZAR8,382.55000 NGN
250 ZAR20,956.37500 NGN
500 ZAR41,912.75000 NGN
1000 ZAR83,825.50000 NGN
2000 ZAR167,651.00000 NGN
5000 ZAR419,127.50000 NGN
10000 ZAR838,255.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / South African Rand
1 NGN0.01193 ZAR
5 NGN0.05965 ZAR
10 NGN0.11930 ZAR
20 NGN0.23859 ZAR
50 NGN0.59648 ZAR
100 NGN1.19295 ZAR
250 NGN2.98238 ZAR
500 NGN5.96475 ZAR
1000 NGN11.92950 ZAR
2000 NGN23.85900 ZAR
5000 NGN59.64750 ZAR
10000 NGN119.29500 ZAR