South African rand to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Nigerian nairas is currently 83.826 today, reflecting a -0.078% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a 0.800% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 84.604 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 82.281 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.577% increase in value.